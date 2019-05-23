Video

A former footballer has told the BBC he was abused by Bob Higgins and described how young trainees would be desperate to impress the coach.

Dean Radford, who has waived his right to anonymity, gave evidence as a character witness because Mr Higgins was found not guilty of abusing him at a separate trial in the early 1990s.

A jury at Bournemouth Crown Court earlier found Higgins guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault.