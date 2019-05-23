Media player
Bob Higgins trial: Ex-football coach 'said nothing in police interviews'
Police have revealed Bob Higgins "did not speak a single word" during 15 hours of interviews.
The ex-football coach has been found guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault, mostly against young trainees.
He kept documents relating to one of his previous trials in 1991 in his attic which were used against him in court.
The original documents were lost but boxes, including letters from the boys he abused, were found during a search of his home.
23 May 2019
