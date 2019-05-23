Media player
Bob Higgins trial: Ex-football coach 'was a predatory paedophile'
Ex-football coach Bob Higgins was a "predatory paedophile" who preyed on young boys, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
Higgins, 66, has been found guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.
Most of the 24 victims were trainees at Southampton Football Club and Peterborough United.
23 May 2019
