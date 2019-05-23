Bob Higgins: 'He was a predatory paedophile'
Bob Higgins trial: Ex-football coach 'was a predatory paedophile'

Ex-football coach Bob Higgins was a "predatory paedophile" who preyed on young boys, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Higgins, 66, has been found guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Most of the 24 victims were trainees at Southampton Football Club and Peterborough United.

