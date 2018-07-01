'I found a well under my kitchen floor'

Media player
Southampton man finds 18ft well under kitchen floor
An 18ft (5.4m) deep well has been discovered under the floorboards of a kitchen.
Damien Holmes made the discovery during building work at his Southampton home.
He's so far been unable to trace the origins of the water source, but a slab next to it was dated 1799.
Video Journalist: Richard Latto
01 Jul 2018
