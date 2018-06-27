Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gosport hospital deaths: Dr Jane Barton 'did her best'
The husband of Jane Barton, the doctor who oversaw the practice of prescribing powerful painkillers at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, has told reporters she did her "best for her patients".
More than 450 patients died after being given the drugs inappropriately, a report concluded last week.
Tim Barton read the statement as he stood next to his wife outside their home.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-44626742/gosport-hospital-deaths-dr-jane-barton-did-her-bestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window