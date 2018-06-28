Supporting England in a roundabout way
World Cup: Town's roundabouts painted as England flags

Drivers in a Hampshire town are noticing an upsurge in England support whilst negotiating junctions.

The England flag has been painted on several mini roundabouts in Basingstoke ahead of England's last group game in the World Cup, against Belgium.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore

  • 28 Jun 2018
