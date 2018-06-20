Gosport hospital deaths: A timeline
Gosport hospital deaths: Timeline shows investigation

Concerns were first raised about the treatment of patients at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital in 1998.

A series of investigations have taken place over the last two decades.

Today a report found more than 450 patients died after being given powerful painkillers inappropriately.

