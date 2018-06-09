Stalking victim: 'I didn't get justice'

Video

A stalking victim is calling for harsher sentences after her ex-boyfriend was given a two-year suspended sentence.

He physically assaulted her, offered her family money to try and persuade her to marry him, threatened suicide and locked her in a house where she was forced to jump out of the window to escape, police said.

Amran Ahmed, 27, of Portswood Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear and violence at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court earlier this month.