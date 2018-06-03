The schoolgirl world champion dancer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hampshire 11-year-old is world champion ballroom dancer

An 11-year-old schoolgirl is winning ballroom dancing competitions across the world, including an international championship in Paris.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Jun 2018