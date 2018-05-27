Festival's 'tremendous sadness' after death
Organisers of a festival where two young people fell ill and later died have released a statement expressing their "tremendous sadness".

Mutiny Festival safety adviser Ian Baird said organisers were liaising with police following the deaths of an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man at the site in Portsmouth.

