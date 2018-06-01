'I think you should always fight back'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the woman using cosplay to escape war

Azadeh Brown grew up during the Iran-Iraq war. Her love of books and cosplay have helped her cope.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Jun 2018