'It's not a nostalgic trend'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Increased sales of vinyl lead to manufacturing boost
Manufacturers of vinyl say demand from record labels in the UK is four times higher than they can currently process.
The majority are pressed in Europe but Vinyl Presents opened in Portsmouth in 2017 and is one of three plants in the country.
Some industry experts say British record labels are looking to companies closer to home after sales of vinyl in the UK grew by 27% last year.
-
14 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-44061468/increased-sales-of-vinyl-lead-to-manufacturing-boostRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window