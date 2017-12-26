Coastguards are monitoring a Russian cargo ship which is "listing considerably" in the Solent.

The Mekhanik Yartsev got into difficulties off Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, at about 05:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The 13 crew remain on board the vessel, which is currently stable, a coastguard spokeswoman said.

She said the vessel would sail under its own power to Southampton in deteriorating weather.

The cargo ship will be escorted by a pilot vessel, two tugs and an RNLI lifeboat.

A spokesman for Bembridge all-weather lifeboat said there was "no immediate danger".

Earlier a radio broadcast directed at the ship's crew said: "Your vessel is significantly listing and may need help."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship was en route from Riga, Latvia, to Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland.

Video courtesy of @SolentShipping