The pop-up pug pub Christmas party

Pugs at Southampton pub enjoy Christmas treat
Dozens of pugs enjoyed a Christmas makeover as they took over a Southampton pub.
Owners had the chance to dress their pooches up and could even let them try some special dog beer.
The event was held in aid of the Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue Group.
19 Dec 2017
