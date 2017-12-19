The pop-up pug pub Christmas party
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pugs at Southampton pub enjoy Christmas treat

Dozens of pugs enjoyed a Christmas makeover as they took over a Southampton pub.

Owners had the chance to dress their pooches up and could even let them try some special dog beer.

The event was held in aid of the Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue Group.

  • 19 Dec 2017
Go to next video: Meet the amazing 'snow window' painter