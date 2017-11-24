Media player
Car park comes down as Southampton revamp starts
Bulldozers have moved in as work starts on a £100m scheme to redevelop part of central Southampton alongside the medieval town walls.
More than 150 flats, as well as student accommodation and shops are set to be built, with the walls as the centrepiece to a new boulevard.
Work has begun to take down buildings alongside Queensway and East Street.
24 Nov 2017
