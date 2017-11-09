Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RSPCA sees rise in snakes and reptiles being abandoned
Over the past five years the number of abandoned snakes collected by the RSPCA has increased by more than 20% nationally.
The charity believes people are buying snakes and other reptiles without proper knowledge of how to look after them.
A pet shop in Havant, Hampshire, said it recently found snakes dumped outside its store.
-
09 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-41930237/rspca-sees-rise-in-snakes-and-reptiles-being-abandonedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window