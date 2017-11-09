Pet snakes being abandoned
RSPCA sees rise in snakes and reptiles being abandoned

Over the past five years the number of abandoned snakes collected by the RSPCA has increased by more than 20% nationally.

The charity believes people are buying snakes and other reptiles without proper knowledge of how to look after them.

A pet shop in Havant, Hampshire, said it recently found snakes dumped outside its store.

