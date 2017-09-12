Media player
Lego builder makes models worth thousands of pounds
A man from Hampshire has turned playing with Lego into a successful business.
Duncan Titmarsh, from Bordon, runs one of 16 companies that are officially certified to use Lego.
Some projects cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to build.
12 Sep 2017
