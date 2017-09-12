The man who turned playing with toys into a business
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lego builder makes models worth thousands of pounds

A man from Hampshire has turned playing with Lego into a successful business.

Duncan Titmarsh, from Bordon, runs one of 16 companies that are officially certified to use Lego.

Some projects cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to build.

  • 12 Sep 2017
Go to next video: Cirencester Abbey comes back in Lego form