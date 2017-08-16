Media player
HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth for first time
Footage from the BBC News helicopter shows the moment the 65,000-tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth entered Portsmouth Harbour.
Read more on the arrival of the carrier or review our live coverage.
16 Aug 2017
