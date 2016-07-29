Media player
Jewellery raid getaway driver foiled
CCTV footage has been released of the moment a getaway driver had his escape route blocked.
Domingo Nsita left his two accomplices after police were called during a raid on Justice Jewellers in Winchester on 15 April.
The three men have been jailed after stealing items worth more than £200,000 in the raid.
29 Jul 2016
