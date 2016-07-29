Getaway driver foiled by bin lorry
Video

CCTV footage has been released of the moment a getaway driver had his escape route blocked.

Domingo Nsita left his two accomplices after police were called during a raid on Justice Jewellers in Winchester on 15 April.

The three men have been jailed after stealing items worth more than £200,000 in the raid.

