The bell from a World War Two battlecruiser has been unveiled by the Princess Royal 75 years after it was sunk by a German battleship.

HMS Hood was struck by a shell from the Bismarck in the Denmark strait in the North Atlantic, on 24 May 1941.

Of the 1,418 crew, only three were pulled from the water alive. It was the worst loss of life from a British warship.

After a failed attempt to recover the bell from the seabed in 2012, it was eventually raised in August 2015.

Underwater footage courtesy Paul G Allen.