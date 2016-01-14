Media player
Oceana nightclub bananas promotion 'ridiculous'
A food bank has described a nightclub promotion requiring revellers to hand in a banana to gain free entry as "ridiculous".
Oceana in Southampton has been offering the promotion on its Cheeky Tuesdays night.
Louisa Hamidi of junk food project Curb said bananas were already the "most wasted fruit in the UK".
Oceana said it would be happy to hand over any unused bananas to a charity if they were able to use them.
14 Jan 2016
