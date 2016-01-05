Video

In the early 1970s Hollywood actor Jerry Lewis started working on a Holocaust film so bizarre he ended up hiding all the footage and to this day it has never been seen.

But the BBC has uncovered a large collection of images from The Day The Clown Cried that feature in an exclusive online documentary, presented by Jewish comedian David Schneider,.

Experts from The Parkes Institute at The University of Southampton also discuss the difficult issue of portraying fiction within the framework of the Holocaust.

This programme contains occasional strong language and references to historical events that some viewers may find distressing.