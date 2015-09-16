Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hampshire PC Mark Walsh puts crime fighting messages on Vine
A Hampshire police officer has taken to social media platform Vine to convey crime fighting messages.
PC Mark Walsh has used his experiences on the beat in Southampton to inspire his six-second videos in an attempt to engage with young people.
The looped videos appear to be proving popular, with his Twitter feed reaching nearly 12,000 followers.
-
16 Sep 2015
