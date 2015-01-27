Media player
Winchester earthquake: Residents recall tremor moments
Regulars at the South Wonston Social Club in Hampshire have been describing the moment when an earthquake struck.
A quake with a magnitude of 2.9 was recorded to the north east of Winchester, the British Geological Survey confirmed.
People started reporting buildings shaking following the tremor shortly after 18:30 GMT.
A police spokeswoman said no injuries or serious damage had been reported.
27 Jan 2015
