Grayshott War Memorial
The stories behind the Grayshott War Memorial

An East Hampshire man has brought a war memorial to life by delving into the backgrounds of those recorded there.

John Hill has spent more than a year researching over 50 individuals whose names appear on the Grayshott War Memorial.

He has presented his findings in a new book.

  • 21 Apr 2014
