Charles Dickens statue unveiled in Portsmouth
A life-size statue of Charles Dickens has been unveiled near his birthplace in Portsmouth on the 200th anniversary of his birth.
Professor Tony Pointon has campaigned for 20 years to have a statue of Dickens put up in the city, supported by the writer's great-great grandson Ian Dickens.
Mr Dickens said: "We absolutely believe it's 200 years overdue to have a statue that celebrates the life and work and achievements of Charles Dickens."
07 Feb 2014
