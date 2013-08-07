Media player
Winchester Prison improving, says governor
The governor of Winchester prison, which has recently been named as one of the three worst jails in the country, says he is already implementing a plan to address its problems.
A report published earlier this year showed half the inmates felt unsafe and drugs were easily available.
Last week, came the news that the prison has been given the lowest possible rating, meaning its overall performance is a serious concern.
07 Aug 2013
