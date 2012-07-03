Video

The seven cruise ships of the P&O fleet have sailed into Southampton as part of events to mark the shipping line's 175th anniversary.

It is the first time Oceana, Adonia, Azura, Oriana, Aurora, Arcadia and Ventura will arrive and depart from their home port together.

During a day of celebrations The Princess Royal is due to conduct a fleet review later.

More that 30,000 people will disembark and embark on the ships during the day before they sail down the Solent with an accompanying fireworks display.