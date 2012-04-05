Media player
Angela Scarrott's Titanic family's forgotten heroes
A woman from Southampton whose family lost four members when the Titanic sank on its maiden voyage in 1912 has embarked on a journey to discover more about their lives.
Three of Angela Scarrott's great-grandfathers and a great-great-uncle worked onboard the White Star Liner.
Richard Baines was a greaser, Robert George Roberts was a fireman and Frank and William Long were trimmers.
A century on, Mrs Scarrott has discovered something of the traumas the families of victims went through in the aftermath of the disaster.
