Video

A woman from Southampton whose family lost four members when the Titanic sank on its maiden voyage in 1912 has embarked on a journey to discover more about their lives.

Three of Angela Scarrott's great-grandfathers and a great-great-uncle worked onboard the White Star Liner.

Richard Baines was a greaser, Robert George Roberts was a fireman and Frank and William Long were trimmers.

A century on, Mrs Scarrott has discovered something of the traumas the families of victims went through in the aftermath of the disaster.