Mentally ill in Hampshire 'locked up in police cells'
Hundreds of mentally ill people in Hampshire are being locked up in police cells rather than being taken to NHS facilities, the BBC has found.
More than 1,000 people were detained under the Mental Health Act in the past year with 640 taken to cells.
People in custody should be assessed within two hours but in Hampshire the average is more than 17 hours.
Hampshire police said it was making progress to cut waiting times.
07 Mar 2012
