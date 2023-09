Ever imagined what the view is like from inside a crane cabin?

The BBC has been given a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a crane operator, working above the streets of Gloucester.

Luke Reddish has been a crane operator for four years and loves being a part of the city's skyline.

He is working on a major regeneration project in the city centre which is due to be completed in 2024.

Video Journalists: Dan Ayers and Maddie Simpson