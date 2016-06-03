A new fitness craze called bungee fitness is becoming increasingly popular.

Classes see gym-goers strapped into a harness and hanging from the ceiling like a circus performer while they perform exercises.

Lee Butler, who takes part in classes in Stroud, said: "I've never enjoyed standard gym classes but this is just brilliant.

"I've gone down two dress sizes in a few months, all whilst flying through the air attached to an elastic band!"

Video journalist: Dan Ayers