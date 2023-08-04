A judoist from Weston-super-Mare is setting her sights on the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Lele Nairne, 25, who trains at Bradley Stoke Judo Club in Bristol, is competing at the Judo World Masters in Budapest, Hungary on Friday 4 August.

It’s one of a number of competitions she’s taking part in during the lead up to the Summer Olympic Games.

If she scores enough points at these events and she could qualify for Paris 2024.

