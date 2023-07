A woman says she feels like she has a "superpower" after taking part in her first powerlifting competition at the age of 71.

Peeps Nicol, from Weston-super-Mare, took up the sport after her husband died and she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

She said it makes her feel "stronger and better" about herself.

"I'm not a puny little widow. I'm Peeps with her superpower," she said.

By video journalist Alex Howick