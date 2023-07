A family in Rhodes have described their "holiday from hell" after wildfires engulfed their hotel.

Flames broke out near the hotel which Cheltenham family - Simon Wheatley, his pregnant fiancée, and three-year-old son - were staying in.

They managed to evacuate their hotel in the south of the island and they are now safe in the north.

The fires continue to burn "out of control" in Rhodes, Greek authorities say.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers