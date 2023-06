A care home has put on its own mini Glastonbury Festival for residents to enjoy.

Wentworth Court care home in Cheltenham created WentFest, which included three live acts.

Rachel Jones, from the care home said: "All the residents here have dementia at very different stages.

"So to be able to see the residents smiling, signing and dancing, it really does show the power of music."

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers