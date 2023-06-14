The team behind the investigation into Ramarni Crosby's death have said the use of CCTV was vital to their work.

Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, from Gloucestershire Police's Major Crime Investigation team, said CCTV footage was used to track the movements of two groups on the night of Ramarni's death.

By trawling through hours of footage, officers were able to determine the route the attackers took, and where weapons were disposed of.

Three teenagers were found guilty of the manslaughter of Ramarni at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

A fourth defendant earlier admitted the charge after Ramarni Crosby died in a gang fight in Gloucester.