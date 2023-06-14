The grandmother of a 16-year-old, who was stabbed to death, says he would never have thought knives would be used on the night of his death.

Four teenagers will be sentenced for manslaughter following the death of Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester.

Ramarni's grandmother Viv Clifford spoke ahead of the verdicts, which were delivered at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

