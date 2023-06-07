M5 crash: Footage shows car on wrong side of motorway
Video footage shows the moment a drunk driver crashed into a car and two HGVS after driving the wrong way down a motorway.
Dorothy Denny, 65, was three times over the drink-drive limit when she caused a crash on the M5.
The collision happened on the southbound carriageway, between junctions eight for Worcester and nine for Tewkesbury on 4 October last year.
She was given a 20-month suspended prison sentence, a £10,000 fine and banned from driving for ten years.