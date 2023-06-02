Puppies are featuring in yoga sessions in Gloucestershire to help fundraise for a local animal sanctuary.

It has been organised by Teckels Animal Sanctuary in Whitminster, which is currently at risk of closing due to a lack of funds.

The centre looks after puppies, kittens and abandoned animals from across Gloucestershire.

Participants pay a small donation fee and then get an hour to try the downward dog pose and others, with puppies running around their feet.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers