An 88-year-old veteran cyclist is taking to the road to help fundraise for his care home.

Thomas Mitchell is aiming to ride his bike for 2,000 miles before he turns 90 next year.

He lives at Wisma Mulia care home in Frampton-on-Severn, Gloucestershire, and goes out cycling every day.

He said: "I love cycling and I want to give back to the place that's given me so much."

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers