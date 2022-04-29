An animal rescue sanctuary says it fears it could be forced to close as it faces spiralling running costs.

Teckels Animal Sanctuary charity, based in Whitminster, near Gloucester, takes in hundreds of abandoned cats and dogs a year, and also runs day and holiday kennels.

But due to the recent cost-of-living crisis and a rise in energy bills it says it could face closure.

Georgia Townson from Teckels said: "The rise in bills for everyone has hit all charities hard.

"Without us, cats and dogs would be left on the street and they might not survive."

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers