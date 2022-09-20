A driver who caused the death of a motorcyclist while eight times over the drug-driving limit has been jailed for five years.

David Bond, 43, from Worrall Hill, in Gloucestershire, had denied causing the death of Nigel Meadows on the A4136 near Coleford on 18 July 2020, but was found guilty after a trial.

Gloucester Crown Court heard he was coming down from a high, having taken cocaine the day before.

Mr Meadows' wife Sue said she had been "living a nightmare" ever since.