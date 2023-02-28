Hundreds of people joined a vigil at Gloucester Cathedral to mark the end of the Knife Angel's time in the city.

The closing vigil coincided with the final Ramarni Run, which has brought people together in raising awareness of knife crime.

The runs were set up in memory of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby, who was stabbed to death in Gloucester in 2021.

More than 130,000 people visited the Knife Angel statue, with campaigners saying it has "made a huge difference" for knife crime awareness in the city.

