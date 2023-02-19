A 200-year-old oak tree which had been destined to be chopped down has instead been transformed into a spectacular sculpture.

The owners of the Royal Oak pub in Gretton had been facing the prospect of completely losing their dead oak tree.

But they decided to preserve the ancient tree and turn it into a sculpture featuring Charles II.

The monarch famously hid up an oak tree after the Battle of Worcester in 1651.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers