People have been gathering in a rural town to watch thousands of starlings take flight.

The starlings, taking part in what is known as a murmuration, were filmed on the edge of Tewkesbury above a garden centre close to the M5 motorway.

The Gloucestershire town has become a hotspot for murmurations in January, with people flocking for miles to see them.

Wendy Turbull travelled down from Birmingham to capture the footage and said it was "wonderful to watch".

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers