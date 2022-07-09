A cat rescue charity in Gloucester is appealing for support after its building was damaged in bad weather.

KatKinz Rescue and Rehoming charity looks after cats on its site in Upton St Leonards, but damage to the building over the New Year, means some of the pens are now unusable.

Jane Ballard, who runs KatKinz said: "The building damage has limited the amount of cats we can care for."

She continued: "We give cats a lifeline and without us, they might not survive."

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers