A student is trying to make the blue disabled badge more inclusive.

Gloucestershire student Sam Vestey, has written a letter to politicians to include a standing figure on the badge to represent unseen disabilities.

The 20-year-old who has DiGeorge Syndrome, said he was often challenged by people over how disabled he really is.

"People can't see my disability, they don't understand how much pain I am in and how fatigued I get," he said.

