A giant mural of a nine-year-old poet has been painted on the side of a house.

Nylah made worldwide headlines in June 2020 when she stood up at a Black Lives Matter protest in Cheltenham.

Her poem was about being a young, black girl, she told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

Artists from the Cheltenham Paint Festival decided she deserved her own mural so have painted her picture on the side of a three-storey flat block in the town.

Nylah said: "I was really shocked and surprised when they asked 'would I like my face on a building?'

"I performed the poem as I wanted to show black girls like me that their race and their culture is amazing."

Video journalist: Dan Ayers