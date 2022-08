It might strike fear into most people but 93-year-old Betty Bromage has no trouble taking to the skies strapped to the wing of a plane.

The Gloucestershire pensioner has just finished her fifth daredevil challenge to raise money for a local hospice.

"I can't do a lot of things but this is something I can do towards charity, and it's helping other people.

"That's basically been my way of life, to try and help people."